Prosecutor: Man who shot, killed pregnant woman did so over laser pointers

CINCINNATI — A shooting that killed 26-year-old Isis Roseman and her unborn baby was in reaction to a fight about Roseman and her younger brother playing in their front yard with laser pointers, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said.

Now 25-year-old Tyrone Hunter faces additional charges after a grand jury indicted him Tuesday. He now faces two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of improper discharge of a firearm into a habitation and one count of having weapons under disability.

According to the prosecutor's office, on July 6 Hunter approached Roseman and her brother and began an argument about the laser pointers; during the argument, Hunter allegedly threatened to shoot up Roseman's home before he left in his vehicle.

"A short time later," Hunter returned and opened fire on the home, prosecutors said. Roseman and her family ran inside, but Hunter opened fire a second time, according to the prosecution.

It was then that Roseman was shot at least once, the prosecutor's office said.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office determined Roseman was 16 to 17 weeks pregnant when she was killed.

According to the prosecutor's office, Hunter was out on bond when he drove to Roseman's house and shot. In 2022, Hunter was indicted on charges of felonious assault, improper discharge of a firearm and multiple counts of drug trafficking, according to the prosecutor's office.

He'd been given a $10,000 bond for those charges.

After a warrant was issued for his arrest in Roseman's murder, Hunter turned himself in on July 24. He's currently being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond.

"This is absurd," said Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers in a press release. "Criminals must be kept off the streets and remain accountable for their crimes. This guy took two lives by killing a pregnant victim while out on a $10,000 bond. To allow a dangerous criminal like Hunter to remain on the street on such a low bond is an example of our system being broken."

During Hunter's arraignment, his attorney, Clyde Bennett, said Hunter wasn't involved in Roseman's murder.

"It's not up to him to explain what happened, it's up to the state of Ohio to explain what happened and also to prove what happened," Bennett said.