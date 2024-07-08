Prosecutor: 26-year-old man confesses to fatal shooting in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI — Marcus Allen, 26, appeared in court Monday after he was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting on April 27 in Winton Hills.

Allen was arrested on June 26 in Detroit, Michigan while doing construction work — almost two months after the homicide — according to his attorney.

He was brought to the Hamilton County Justice Center on July 7.

Police said the shooting took place at 2:44 p.m. on April 27 in the 6300 block of Center Hill Avenue.

The prosecutor alleges that Allen and another individual were driving eastbound when they shot at 40-year-old Leah Choma-De Jimenez. Jimenez was pronounced dead on the scene, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Jimenez's daughter was also shot and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center police said. She survived the shooting.

The prosecutor said Allen and the other individual with him confessed to the shooting.

Allen's bond was set at $1.5 million. He is set to appear back in court later in July.