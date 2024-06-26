Watch Now
CPD: Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Winton Hills

Posted at 1:08 PM, Jun 26, 2024

CINCINNATI — Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting on April 27 in Winton Hills, Cincinnati Police Department said.

CPD has arrested 26-year-old Marcus Allen.

Police said the shooting took place at 2:44 p.m. on April 27 in the 6300 block of Center Hill Avenue. A 40-year-old woman was shot and killed, and another person was injured, CPD said.

Leah Choma-De Jimenez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Police said they were in stable condition.

At this time, police have not released any details on what led up to the shooting.

CPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

Cincinnati police ask that anyone with information call the CPD Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

