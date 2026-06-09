Police: SWAT responds to Winton Hills apartment for shots fired, suspect not found

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a suspect who they say fled the scene of a domestic argument in Winton Hills after firing shots Monday afternoon.

Aaron Thomas-Grayson is wanted for felonious assault, aggravated menacing and shots into a habitation, police said.

Police said Thomas-Grayson was last seen in Green Township and East Price Hill. He is known to travel by an electronic bike.

Thomas-Grayson should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Cincinnati police said officers and SWAT responded to a residence in the 5100 block of Holland Drive for a domestic argument, where a man fired shots inside.

Other people, including teenagers, were inside when the incident happened. Police said everyone got out and no one was harmed during the incident.

Police said they believe Thomas-Grayson left the home before officers arrived. Officers searched the residence and another nearby, but did not find Thomas-Grayson.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.