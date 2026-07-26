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18-year-old with loaded rifle briefly shuts down I-71 Northbound

Hamilton County Sheriff's Car 2022
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office cruiser.
Hamilton County Sheriff's Car 2022
Posted

NORWOOD — A man holding a loaded rifle was arrested early Sunday morning on I-71 Northbound near the Norwood Lateral, according to a release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 5:00 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a man with a rifle standing outside his vehicle on I-71 Northbound near the 9.4. mile marker. At the scene, deputies arrested Aaron Phelan, 18, and found his rifle at the scene.

Spent rifle casings were found on the highway, though no injuries have been reported. HCSO says there is no indication that Phelan was targeting specific individuals or vehicles.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident.

Phelan has been charged with Aggravated Menacing and Discharging a Firearm on a Prohibited Premises.

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