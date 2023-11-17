Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiWinton Hills

Actions

Police: Man dead after crashing into a tree in Winton Hills

winton hills crash.JPG
Erich Cross
winton hills crash.JPG
Posted at 6:12 AM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 06:12:25-05

CINCINNATI — A man has died after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree Thursday night, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police said they were called to the area of 6100 Center Hill Avenue in Winton Hills at around 8:46 p.m. on Thursday night.

When they arrived, they found a 2015 Nissan Ultima, driven by a 38-year-old man, had been driving southeast on Center Hill Ave. when he lost control of the car, drove off the road and crashed into a tree.

Police said the man sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are still investigating whether speed or impairment may have played a part in the crash.

Watch Live:

Repeat: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Investigation launched after Elmwood officers heard trash talking residents Cincinnati brothers pitch their invention to ABC's Shark Tank Community reviews HSCO use of force reports

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New season, more fun, appointment TV!