Police: Man dead after crashing into a tree in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI — A man has died after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree Thursday night, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police said they were called to the area of 6100 Center Hill Avenue in Winton Hills at around 8:46 p.m. on Thursday night.

When they arrived, they found a 2015 Nissan Ultima, driven by a 38-year-old man, had been driving southeast on Center Hill Ave. when he lost control of the car, drove off the road and crashed into a tree.

Police said the man sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are still investigating whether speed or impairment may have played a part in the crash.