Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiWinton Hills

Actions

PD: 14-year-old in 'serious condition' after being struck by driver along Winton Road

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
14yo Girl Struck Winton Road
Posted

CINCINNATI — A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized Monday after she was struck by a driver in Winton Hills, Cincinnati police said.

CPD said officers responded to the 5700 block of Winton Road for a crash just before 4 p.m.

A 14-year-old girl attempting to cross Winton Road outside of a marked crosswalk was struck by a 36-year-old woman driving a 2022 Honda Accord southbound on the road.

The girl was transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, and police said she is in "serious condition."

The driver of the Honda Accord was not injured, and excessive speed and impairment are not being investigated as factors in the crash.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

Watch Live:

GA v. Duke

More local news:
PD: Man dead after driving off roadway, striking tree in Mount Airy Forest Early voting numbers trickle in as Tri-State voters pour out to the polls People with disabilities face barriers to casting ballots in Ohio

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money