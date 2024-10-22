PD: 14-year-old in 'serious condition' after being struck by driver along Winton Road

CINCINNATI — A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized Monday after she was struck by a driver in Winton Hills, Cincinnati police said.

CPD said officers responded to the 5700 block of Winton Road for a crash just before 4 p.m.

A 14-year-old girl attempting to cross Winton Road outside of a marked crosswalk was struck by a 36-year-old woman driving a 2022 Honda Accord southbound on the road.

The girl was transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, and police said she is in "serious condition."

The driver of the Honda Accord was not injured, and excessive speed and impairment are not being investigated as factors in the crash.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.