'Enough is enough': 1 dead in Winton Hills shooting

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting in Winton Hills, Cincinnati police said.

Investigators arrived in the area of 80 Craft Street around 1 p.m. Monday. Lieutenant Jonathan Cunningham said police discovered the victim shortly after reaching the scene.

"Enough is enough," Cunningham said. “When we locate you, you will be held accountable for the pain you have caused today.”

Crime scene tape is up near the intersection of Winneste Avenue and Craft Street. It is unclear how long the investigation will take.

Police have not said if they have any suspect information.

The victim's identity has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.