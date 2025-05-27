CPD: Woman shot in the back after bullet enters Winton Hills apartment

CINCINNATI — A woman was shot in the back after a bullet entered an apartment in Winton Hills, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police responded to the shooting in the 5600 block of Garden Hill Lane at 11:18 p.m. on Monday.

Police on the scene told us that the bullet originated from outside the apartment before striking the 49-year-old woman.

CPD Lieutenant Jonathan Cunningham said that the woman was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital.

While details regarding her condition have not been released, Cunningham said that the shooting was not accidental.

Police have not released information regarding any potential suspects.

Cunningham indicated that the investigation is still ongoing.