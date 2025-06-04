CPD: Man dies months after Winton Hills shooting, 19-year-old charged with murder

CINCINNATI — A man has died over two months after he was shot in Winton Hills, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said 26-year-old Stefone Bellamy died on June 3 from the shooting, which happened on March 26.

Before Bellamy died, police arrested 19-year-old Terence Yett Jr. and charged him with felonious assault; now that Bellamy has died, Yett has now been charged with murder.

According to Cincinnati police, the shooting happened in the 5200 block of Vivian Place at around 5:35 p.m. on March 26. Police said when they arrived, they found Bellamy suffering from life-threatening injuries and a second person had been shot in the arm.

Police said the second person injured in the shooting was expected to be OK.