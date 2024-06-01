CPD: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Winton Hills shooting

CINCINNATI — Two people are a dead and third person hospitalized after a shooting in Winton Hills early Saturday morning, Cincinnati police said.

Shortly before 4 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Holland Drive for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers said they spoke with one of the victims who was outside, who had called police to the scene.

Police said everything appeared to have happened inside the residence and it "looked like there was some kind of conflict."

A male and female victim were found dead inside the home, police said.

The third victim, who was shot in the head and chest, was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they were taken into surgery, police said. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not yet released the names and ages of the victims.

Police have not yet said if they have any suspects in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, police said

