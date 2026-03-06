CPD: 1 dead after shooting in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting Thursday night in Winton Hills, according to Cincinnati police.

Police responded to the Winton Terrace apartment complex on Craft Street Thursday night, after 10 p.m.

When a WCPO crew arrived at the scene, a large area around the apartment complex was taped off, and Cincinnati officers were investigating. CPD told us early Friday morning that one person had died as a result of the shooting.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.