Child hospitalized with head injury after he was struck in hit-and-run crash

CINCINNATI — A 6-year-old boy is in the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a driver who then drove off, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said the boy has a head injury.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, the boy was crossing Winneste Avenue in Winton Hills in a marked crosswalk when the driver of a gray vehicle hit him, CPD said. That driver then drove off, heading south on Winneste, police said.

Police did not have any additional details about the car or the driver who hit the boy, but officers said they are working to identify any witnesses or any possible cameras that may have captured the crash.

Winneste Ave. was closed for multiple hours Monday afternoon while police investigated the scene.