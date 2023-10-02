Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiWinton Hills

Actions

Child hospitalized with head injury after he was struck in hit-and-run crash

child hit by driver winneste
Dwayne Slavey
child hit by driver winneste
Posted at 4:47 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 16:47:27-04

CINCINNATI — A 6-year-old boy is in the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a driver who then drove off, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said the boy has a head injury.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, the boy was crossing Winneste Avenue in Winton Hills in a marked crosswalk when the driver of a gray vehicle hit him, CPD said. That driver then drove off, heading south on Winneste, police said.

Police did not have any additional details about the car or the driver who hit the boy, but officers said they are working to identify any witnesses or any possible cameras that may have captured the crash.

Winneste Ave. was closed for multiple hours Monday afternoon while police investigated the scene.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 5PM

More local news:
From topping the charts to serving in war, King Records artist made his mark Prosecutor: Arrest made in 20-year-old Cincinnati murder case Cincy Zoo says farewell to rehabilitated manatees and hello to new rescues

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!