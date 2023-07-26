CFD: Fire that killed 5-year-old, 7-year-old caused by faulty electrical cord

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department (CFD) has completed its investigation into a Winton Hills fire that killed two children.

On the morning of May 11, more than 60 firefighters responded to the report of children trapped inside a burning building on Strand Lane. When they arrived, they saw heavy flames pouring from the home.

A mother and her four children were inside the home when the fire started, investigators said. Neighbors helped the mother and two of her children out of the home around 5:30 a.m. but her two other kids were still trapped inside, according to CFD.

Tragically, 5-year-old Addyson Marshall and 7-year-old Alijah McKenzie died about a week after the fire.

The fire was caused by a faulty electrical cord from a freezer used in conjunction with an extension cord in the kitchen of the home, CFD said in a press release. According to investigators, extended use of the cords created heat which ignited nearby clothes, starting the fire. The fire department ruled the cause of the fire as "accidental." CFD said the total property damage is estimated to be $110,000.

"CFD wants to remind all residents that use of extension cords is temporary, and they should never be used in any type of permanent installation," the department said in a press release. "Cords should be properly sized for the job and should be used in accordance with the manufacturer's recommendations. The safest way to power any appliance is plugging it directly into a properly sized and installed wired wall outlet."

Mother Asia McKenzie described Addyson and Alijah as being "incredibly special."

"Alijah — he was one of those charismatic boys," she said. "He had dimples and he can walk into a room and just smile, and everybody looks. He's always been a sweet little boy."

Addyson, she said, was the same way.

"Everybody loves Addyson that encountered her," McKenzie said.

In the aftermath of this tragedy, the McKenzie family is now taking it one day at a time.

"I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy," grandmother Shawnez McKenzie said. "Not only is she losing one, she’s losing two."

Interim Fire Chief Steve Breitfelder released the following statement:

“The Cincinnati Fire Department joins our city in mourning the loss of young Addyson and Alijah. Their loss is felt deeply in the Winton Hills neighborhood and serves as a call to our firefighters to continue our prevention efforts in the community.”

CFD wants to remind the community of important electrical safety tips that could help prevent a fire:

Have all electrical work done by a qualified electrician.



When you are buying or remodeling a home, have it inspected by a qualified private inspector or in accordance with local requirements.



Only use one heat-producing appliance (such as a coffee maker, toaster, space heater, etc.) plugged into a receptacle outlet at a time.



Major appliances (refrigerators, dryers, washers, stoves, air conditioners, microwave ovens, etc.) should be plugged directly into a wall receptacle outlet. Extension cords and plug strips should not be used.



Arc-fault circuit interrupters (AFCIs) shut off electricity when a dangerous condition occurs. Consider having them installed in your home.



Use ground-fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs) to reduce the risk of shock. GFCIs shut off an electrical circuit when it becomes a shock hazard. They should be installed inside the home in bathrooms, kitchens, garages and basements. All outdoor receptacles should be GFCI protected.



Test AFCIs and GFCIs once a month according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. You do not need a flame to start a fire. Fires can start when heat builds up near things that burn. This can happen when a hot light bulb is near things that burn, such as cloth or paper, or a cord has been placed under a carpet.



Check electrical cords to make sure they are not running across doorways or under carpets. Extension cords are intended for temporary use. Have a qualified electrician add more receptacle outlets so you don’t have to use extension cords.



Use a light bulb with the right number of watts. There should be a sticker that indicates the right number of watts.

CFD said you should call a qualified electrician or your landlord if you have the following:



Frequent problems with blowing fuses or tripping circuit breakers

A tingling feeling when you touch an electrical appliance

Discolored or warm wall outlets

A burning or rubbery smell coming from an appliance

Flickering or dimming lights

Sparks from an outlet