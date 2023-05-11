CFD: 2 kids in critical condition after being rescued from the second floor of a burning home

CINCINNATI — Two children are in critical condition after being rescued from the second story of a burning home in Winton Hills, CFD Assistant Chief Matt Flagler said.

More than 60 firefighters responded to the report of two kids trapped in a burning building on Strand Lane right next to Winton Hills Academy around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they saw heavy flames pouring out of the home.

Crews told WCPO they had to battle the flames first, so that it was safe enough for them to enter the home to search for the children.

First responders found the two kids on the second floor. Once out of the home, they were rushed to Cincinnati Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Flagler did not say the age of the children but said they were likely elementary school students.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

