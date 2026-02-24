CFD: 1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and a second is injured after a crash in Winton Hills early Tuesday morning, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

CFD said at roughly 2:50 a.m., they were requested to the scene of the crash by responding Cincinnati police officers after officers determined one person was trapped inside a crashed vehicle on Este Avenue. Cincinnati police told us one vehicle had crashed into a pole.

Firefighters arrived and determined there were two people inside the crashed vehicle, which had sustained heavy damage, CFD said.

One of the people inside was trapped and needed to be extricated by firefighters, CFD said. Firefighters got the person out within 10 minutes.

CFD did not say whether the trapped person is the person who died, or the person who was injured.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the person who died.