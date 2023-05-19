Cincinnati police: 15-year-old shot in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI — A 15-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting in Winton Hills Friday afternoon.

Cincinnati police said the teen told them he was shot by another teen during a robbery in front of his home on Winneste Avenue. He was shot more than once, with wounds to his abdomen.

Police said the teen was alert when first responders arrived on scene. He was taken into surgery and is expected to survive.

There was no word on if a suspect was identified or arrested.

