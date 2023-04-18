Watch Now
Coroner: Juvenile shot and killed in Winton Hills

A juvenile is dead after an early morning shooting at a home in Winton Hills, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office said. It occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Strand Lane.
Posted at 5:11 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 05:15:36-04

Cincinnati police have not provided any information about the shooting.

Investigator's have not identified the victim.

Police have not said if they are looking for a suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

