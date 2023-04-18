Coroner: Juvenile shot and killed in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI — A juvenile is dead after an early morning shooting at a home in Winton Hills, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office said.

It occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Strand Lane.

Cincinnati police have not provided any information about the shooting.

Investigator's have not identified the victim.

Police have not said if they are looking for a suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

