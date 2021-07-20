What to expect and when for Biden's visit to the Tri-State

The finer details regarding President Joe Biden's visit Wednesday were still mostly unknown Tuesday evening, but White House officials gave some indications as to roughly when he'll arrive, where he might visit and what he'll discuss during CNN's town hall meeting at Mount St. Joseph University.

The campus in Delhi Township will be Biden's last stop in what will be a roughly eight-hour visit to the Tri-State. The town hall will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 9, but hours earlier, the president will land at either Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport or Lunken Municipal Airport around 3 p.m.

Then, he'll head to an electrical workers facility where he will get to talk with union workers about better-paying jobs, according to White House director of message planning, Meghan Hays. He'll also tour the facility.

All told, Cincinnati police recommend drivers check traffic reports and updates between 3 and 11 p.m.

When it comes time for the town hall, Hays said to expect discussion of the economy, infrastructure and COVID-19.

"We've vaccinated 160 million people," she said. "He'll talk about the record-breaking growth in the economy. We've created on average 600 thousand jobs since we took office just six months ago. He'll also talk about his bipartisan infrastructure plan where we're trying to continue to grow the economy, continue to create good-paying jobs and invest in things that matter to folks, like roads and bridges and internet."

Hays said Biden is specifically aware of the Brent Spence Bridge.

"This is the exact project that the president has in mind when putting together this bipartisan infrastructure plan," she said. "We don't have specifics, as the legislative process is still underway, but this is the exact project because he knows how important it is not only to Ohioans but people in Kentucky."