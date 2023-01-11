Westwood's Frond broken into Tuesday night; nearby restaurant also vandalized

CINCINNATI — A plant shop in Westwood is "business as usual" after being broken into Tuesday night, Frond owner Jackie Frondorf said.

Frond announced the break in via social media alongside a photo of the store's front door shattered.

Frondorf said a friend that bikes by the shop saw the broken glass and alerted them of the break-in.

The store said now that the door is boarded up, and all the plants are "safe and happy," its regular hours will resume.

Frondorf said only cash was stolen in the break-in.

"We will be going cashless for the time being though," the store said via social media.

Frondorf said the break-in is sad, especially to think that someone thought this was their only option.

She also said the outpouring of love and support from friends and the neighborhood has been wonderful.

"We love our neighborhood," Frondorf said. "We're so happy to be here."

She also wanted to point out that the break-in isn't a reflection of Westwood.

"(This is) not a reflection of our neighborhood whatsoever," Frondorf said. "Our neighborhood is so vibrant, so strong."

Frondorf said Benin's BBQ, which is located next door to Frond, had its glass shattered but wasn't broken into.

