Police: Motorcyclist dies after crash in Westwood Sunday afternoon

CINCINNATI — A motorcyclist died after crashing in Westwood on Sunday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

CPD said officers responded to the 2800 block of Shaffer Avenue at around noon Sunday. Police said a 26-year-old motorcyclist on a red Yamaha was heading west on Shaffer Avenue when he was ejected and landed in the street.

Police did not say why the driver was ejected, or what may have happened to cause that.

The driver sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, CPD said.

Police believe speed and a lack of personal protective equipment "appear to be contributing factors in the crash," CPD said in a press release.

Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact 513.352.2514.