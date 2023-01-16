Police: Man found unresponsive in car in Westwood; death being investigated as homicide

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating the death of a man found Sunday morning in Westwood.

Police say they responded with the fire department at approximately 11:36 a.m. to the 3200 block of Gobel Avenue for reports of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle.

Cincinnati fire personnel determined the victim to be deceased, police said.

Police have identified the victim as 31-year-old Michael Haley II.

CPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.