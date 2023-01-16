Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiWestwood

Actions

Police: Man found unresponsive in car in Westwood; death being investigated as homicide

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
crime scene tape
Posted at 7:58 PM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 19:58:35-05

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating the death of a man found Sunday morning in Westwood.

Police say they responded with the fire department at approximately 11:36 a.m. to the 3200 block of Gobel Avenue for reports of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle.

Cincinnati fire personnel determined the victim to be deceased, police said.

Police have identified the victim as 31-year-old Michael Haley II.

CPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Watch Live:

WCPO Headlines and Local Stories

More local news:
Navy veteran, Paralympic athlete serves as role model to many Hoxworth Blood Center launches 'MLK Week of Giving' Cincinnati Zoo offers free weekly virtual safaris to educators

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.