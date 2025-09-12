Police: Man dead after crash involving dump truck in Westwood

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after a crash involving a dump truck early Friday morning, according to Cincinnati police at the scene.

Police said 1 man died as a result of the crash, but did not provide more information on that person.

The crash happened in the 3000 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard in Westwood in the early morning hours, around 5 a.m. Westwood Northern Blvd. was closed while police were investigating at the scene.

Police did not say whether the man who died was connected to the dump truck on scene or to another vehicle involved in the crash.

The identity of the person who died has not yet been released.