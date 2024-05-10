Police arrest 23-year-old man for murder of toddler in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Police arrested a 23-year-old man Friday for the murder of a toddler in Westwood, Cincinnati police said.

Police said officers arrived to a home in the 2700 block of Erlene Drive on Friday, May 3 for an unresponsive child.

There, officers found Kareem Keita, a 21-month-old, who was unresponsive. First responders gave life-saving measures and transported him to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, but he later died due to his injuries, police said.

Police did not say what type of injuries caused Keita to be unresponsive.

On Friday, Edward Murray was arrested by police for Keita's murder.

Police haven't specified what relationship, if any, Murray and Keita have.

Murray is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.