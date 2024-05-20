New details released about murder of a 21-month-old child in Westwood

CINCINNATI — New details have been released about the murder of a 21-month-old in Westwood earlier this month.

Edward Murray, 23, has been indicted and charged with murder, felonious assault and child endangering following his May 10 arrest in connection with the death of Kareem Keita.

On May 2, paramedics arrived to a home in the 2700 block of Erlene Drive and found an unresponsive child, according to a press release from the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

The paramedics found Keita and attempted life-saving measures. The child was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Intensive Care Unit.

He was pronounced dead three days later on May 5.

Several injuries were discovered after the child's death including:



Skull fractures

Rib fracture

Liver lacerations

Brain swelling

"Child abuse expert physicians at Cincinnati Children’s determined these injuries could only have occurred from violent impacts against objects or from delivered blows," Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said in the release.

The death was ruled a homicide once the autopsy was completed.

Cincinnati police said that Aminata Keita, the child's mom, and Murray had been dating for about three months. Police said Murray was alone with the child playing outside the night the child died.

Murray took the child "inside and directly to bed, skipping dinner claiming the child was tired."

After staying in the room for a few minutes, alone with the child, Murray went to smoke marijuana with Keita, according to Powers. Neither one checked on the child for the rest of the night, Powers said.

Murray was also alone with the child the next morning when the child was found "unresponsive" and "not breathing."

Murray had no "alternate explanation" for how the child "could have been injured so severely," Powers said.

In court on May 11, Murray's defense attorney said he's not the "typical murder suspect" with zero criminal background.

"He's exhibit A for why you should not speak to the police," the defense attorney said. "I believe you have statements from the defendant as a result of trickery that leads to false confession."

The defense attorney also said Keita's mother does not believe Murray was responsible for her son's death.

The prosecution said Murray admitted to police that he threw Keita against the wall.

Murray could face life in prison if convicted.

“This case is both heartbreaking and sickening," Powers said. "I cannot imagine the amount of evil required to hurt an innocent child so severely. It is genuinely disturbing to think someone capable of doing this might walk among us. I want to thank both the Cincinnati Police Department and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for their outstanding work investigating this matter; these cases are not easy. We are going to make sure that this killer goes behind bars for as long as possible.”