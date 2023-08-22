Watch Now
Man dead after crashing vehicle off Queen City Avenue in Westwood

Posted at 2:11 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 14:11:13-04

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after crashing his vehicle off of Queen City Avenue on Tuesday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said they were called to the area of 2483 Queen City Avenue for the crash. When they arrived they found that a 22-year-old man drove a 1999 blue Honda Civic off the road, hitting a street sign and a large stone sign for an apartment complex.

The driver was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries, but police said he died and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are still investigating what may have caused the man to crash, but said speed is a possible factor.

