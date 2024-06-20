'I just miss my brother': Family of man hit, killed by Metro bus honors his fun-loving memory

CINCINNATI — Friends and family of Don "Irie" Harris turned the Glenway Crossing bus stop in Westwood into a makeshift memorial Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after Harris was hit and killed by a Metro bus just feet away.

Witnesses said the 59-year-old was trying to catch the bus, running behind it and hitting a window when the crash happened. Police have not identified the Metro driver, but we do know it was a 30-year-old woman.

Dozens of people lit candles and released red, green, gold and black balloons into the air in recognition of his Rasta lifestyle.

Terietta Williams, Irie's baby sister, said she missed him terribly.

"Since this happened to my brother, I'm just trying to keep going on even though that was my big brother," Williams said.

Williams said her brother constantly cared for her as she tried recovering from multiple strokes affecting her speech and ability to maintain a household.

"I'm like, 'Bro, just leave.' And he's like, 'No, I'm not going nowhere sis. You're my bestie. I'm going to stay with you and help you,'" she said.

Many at the balloon release said they hadn't yet had time to process how Irie died.

For Yolanda Williams, his niece, the evening was about remembering her uncle's lasting legacy of never knowing a stranger and spreading joy.

"He loved to dance. He loved to smile. I don't think I've ever seen my uncle angry. He laughed and danced off everything," she said.

A little over two hours before the vigil and balloon release, a Metro spokesperson released a statement about Irie's death.

"Metro extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the man who died after an incident involving one of our vehicles at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Glenway Crossing Transit Center.



Metro is currently conducting its own, internal investigation of this incident. Based on a very preliminary review though, the gentlemen appears to have staggered and fallen near the mid-section of the bus as it slowly pulled away from the station.



Metro officials are cooperating fully with the Cincinnati Police Department. There is no additional information that Metro can provide at this time." Brandy Jones, Chief Communications Officer