1 dead after they were hit by Metro bus in Westwood, Metro confirms

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after they were hit by a Metro bus in Westwood Tuesday night.

Officers with District 3 first confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a Metro bus at the Glenway Crossing Transit Center at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Metro later confirmed in a statement that the crash was fatal.

"Metro has confirmed that there has been an accident at the Glenway Crossing Transit Center at approximately 10:30 p.m. this evening that has resulted in a fatality," the statement says. "Metro officials are working closely with the Cincinnati Police Department to collect more details on what occurred."

Matthew Lewis, who was on the bus at the time of the crash, told our crew at the scene that the bus driver appeared to hit a man who was running behind the bus, trying to catch it.

"(The driver) was already taking off ... he smacked on the window and then he just kind of disappeared," Lewis said.

Another man who witnessed the crash from outside said the man chasing the bus fell off the curb before the driver ran over him.

"The bus driver probably had no idea he was there," the man said.

Lewis said he and others then thought the driver hit the curb before realizing the man had been hit. The driver stopped the bus and people got off, checking the man and calling 911.

"It's just — it's sad," Lewis said. "She wasn't even going that fast. I mean, probably five miles an hour."

The news comes days after the family of a woman hit and killed by a Metro bus in January filed a lawsuit against the driver and the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority, which operates Metro.

RELATED | Family of woman struck, killed by Metro bus sues driver

Beverly Kinney, 87, was killed when Metro driver Deon Willis hit her at the intersection of Dana Avenue and Duck Creek Road in Hyde Park, only about one mile from her home.

Willis is facing five counts of vehicular manslaughter for Kinney's death.