Great Parks to receive $1.25 million to develop park in Westwood

Great Parks
Improvements to the park could take up to seven years with a price tag of more than $18 million.
Posted at 7:15 AM, Jul 24, 2024

CINCINNATI — The state of Ohio plans to give Great Parks $1.25 million to develop its park in Westwood, Great Parks said in a press release.

Great Parks said the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will allocate the funds to be "applied toward development of the park under the master plan created in collaboration with community residents."

Residents in the community helped create the master plan for the park.

Great Parks' Westwood location, its newest park, is on the Gamble Estate Property.

According to the plan, the park will include the following and more after construction is complete:

  • Trails
  • Playscapes
  • A greenhouse
  • An accessible treehouse
  • Boardwalks

[RELATED: Great Parks releases final plans for over 20 acres of former Gamble estate in Westwood]

The park opened to pedestrians in April 2022.

“Securing this state funding for the park is the latest example of how we are using public and private dollars together to achieve the public’s vision for the future of Great Parks,” Great Parks CEO Todd Palmeter added.

Improvements to the park could take up to seven years with a price tag of more than $18 million.

“We are grateful for this broad support of the new Great Park in Westwood — a true urban oasis inside the City of Cincinnati that has strong backing from the community,” Palmeter said.

Great Parks secured the land for the park in Westood in 2021 after receiving a Clean Ohio Conservation grant and help from the last owner, the Greenacres Foundation.

