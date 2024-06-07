CPD: Juvenile arrested for deadly shooting in Westwood

CINCINNATI — A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on April 21 in Westwood, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy Thursday for the murder of 21-year-old My'Kell McCoy.

Cincinnati police said McCoy was found suffering from a gunshot wound when they responded to a crash at the United Dairy Farmers in the 3300 block of Montana Avenue.

McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police have not said what led up to the crash or shooting.

CPD has not released the juvenile's identity.