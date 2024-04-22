Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiWestwood

Actions

CPD: 21-year-old dead after reported crash, shooting in Westwood

CPD said the victim was shot at the United Dairy Farmers in the 3300 block of Montana Avenue at approximately 7:50 p.m. Sunday.
CPD: 21-year-old dead after reported crash, shooting in Westwood
CPD: 21-year-old dead after reported crash, shooting in Westwood
Posted at 5:37 AM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 05:37:45-04

WESTWOOD, Ohio — A man is dead after a reported crash and shooting in Westwood Sunday night, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Police have identified the victim as 21-year-old My'Kell McCoy.

CPD said they responded to a report of a crash and shooting at the United Dairy Farmers in the 3300 block of Montana Avenue at approximately 7:50 p.m.

According to CPD, officers found McCoy suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is unclear what led up to the crash and shooting.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

CPD asks anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Watch Live:

Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Is tornado season off to an alarming start for the Tri-State? Reds' bullpen picks up after injured starter leaves, beats the Angels 3-0 OSHP: 1 person airlifted, 5 others injured in Clermont County minivan crash

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.