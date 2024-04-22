CPD: 21-year-old dead after reported crash, shooting in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Ohio — A man is dead after a reported crash and shooting in Westwood Sunday night, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Police have identified the victim as 21-year-old My'Kell McCoy.

CPD said they responded to a report of a crash and shooting at the United Dairy Farmers in the 3300 block of Montana Avenue at approximately 7:50 p.m.

According to CPD, officers found McCoy suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is unclear what led up to the crash and shooting.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

CPD asks anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.