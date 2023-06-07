Court docs: 26-year-old Westwood father charged in death of 1-month-old child

CINCINNATI — A Westwood man is facing charges related to the death of his infant, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Alanzo Berry, 26, was charged with endangering children after his 1-month-old child, Pryncess Whiting, died on June 2.

Other than endangering children, Berry was also charged with obstructing official business.

According to court documents, Berry was neglectful in the care of Whiting, which lead to her death.

Court documents did not detail exactly how Berry was neglectful.

The Hamilton County Coroner's report confirmed Whiting died at Cincinnati Children's Hospital on June 2, but didn't list an exact cause of death.

Berry was arraigned on June 3 and his bond was set at $10,000.

He is set to report to the grand jury on June 12.

