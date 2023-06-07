'I'm not a criminal': More than 20 Boone County parents charged over their children's truancy

BURLINGTON, KY — More than 20 Boone County parents have been charged in District Court with truancy violations for the 2022-23 school year, according to court dockets.

"I feel like I've tried everything I can," said Chris Thayer, one of those parents.

According to court records, Thayer's son — who turned 15 in May — had 24 unexcused absences and 13 unexcused tardies at Larry A. Ryle High School in Union during the first four months of the school year.

Courtesy of Chris Thayer Chris Thayer said his son Isaac, 15, is moving to Montana to live with his mother



"I'm not a criminal," Thayer said. "I don't know what else I can do. I mean, other than putting my hands on him and shoving him onto the bus. Putting my hands on him, I'm not willing to do that."

On Tuesday, Thayer was one of four parents who pleaded guilty to truancy charge and paid $254 in fines and court costs.

One parent — Marilyn Stanley — had her case enhanced from a violation to a misdemeanor because it's the third time she's been charged. That means she could be sent to jail.

According to court records, Stanley's 13-year-old son had 40 unexcused absences in the 2022-23 school year.

Stanley said one day she even "pushed him out the front door and locked the door."

But, she said, he still didn't go to school that day.

"It's not that I don't try to get him in school," Stanley said. "He doesn't like school."

Stanley said she's unemployed, doesn't have a car, and she and her son live with her mother.

Craig Cheatham Marilyn Stanley is charged with a misdemeanor for her son's habitual truancy



In addition, Stanley said her family has been crushed by tragedies in recent years.

"He's had a hard time with different things that have happened throughout his life," Stanley said. "That can probably really affect somebody's motivation to get up and go to school."

Boone County Attorney Jordan Dallas Turnerdefended prosecuting the parents in District Court instead of Family Court, which isn't open to the public.

"Historically, this office has prosecuted these cases in District Court," Turner said. "I think the ultimate goal is to care for our kids and give them as many opportunities as possible to grow."

The I-Team learned about Boone County's truancy cases by reviewing District Court dockets for June.

We also reviewed dockets for District Court in Kenton and Campbell Counties.

There were no truancy cases scheduled on their dockets in June.

"I cannot speak for other counties, nor their charging decisions," Campbell County Chief Assistant County Attorney Steve Dasenbrock wrote in an email to the I-Team. "But in Campbell there are more resources available to investigate the reasons underpinning the truancy than in a criminal action."

According to Dasenbrock, Campbell County has a six-month-long habitual truancy diversion program in juvenile court that can be linked to additional resources.

"In the dependency/neglect action, we have the resources of the Cabinet for Health and Family services that can investigate the family functioning and provide resources to address the reasons for the truancy," Dasenbrock wrote.

Thayer — a single parent who said he often works a morning shift — insisted he doesn't know why his son has often refused to go to school.

"He's a good kid," Thayer said. "It's frustrating."

Thayer said his son went to counseling, but continued skipping classes.

Now, Thayer said, the boy is moving to Montana to live with his mom, her spouse and their children.

"I think it'll be good for him," Thayer said. "But I feel like I'm giving up, which is not a good feeling."