Cincinnati police searching for man missing since January

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a 35-year-old man who hasn't been seen by his family since January, according to a press release.

Cincinnati police said Awail Hassen has been missing from his Westwood home on East Tower Drive since Jan. 29. According to police, family has reported that it's out of the ordinary for Hassen to be out of contact with his family for that long.

Hassen has brown eyes and black hair, stands roughly five feet, eight inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds, police said.

He was last seen around noon on Jan. 29 at his apartment on East Tower Drive, police said.

Hassen may be driving a 2004 Honda CRV with an Ohio license plate of GVD 1615. Anyone with information on Hassen's whereabouts should contact CPD Detective David Hall at 513.263.8344.

