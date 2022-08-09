Cincinnati police investigate shooting outside Westwood retirement facility

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating a shooting outside the Judson Care Center in Westwood.

The director of clinical operations at the Harrison Avenue location told WCPO that a housekeeper came in at 6 a.m. and found a man sleeping in the foyer. She called her supervisor and they both woke the man up and made him leave.

An officer on the scene told WCPO that about two minutes after the man left the lobby, staff heard two gunshots. When police arrived, they found the victim in the parking lot.

Police said he was transported to the hospital and is not cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators did not say if the victim's injuries are life-threatening.

An officer on the scene said it seems like the victim was hiding inside the facility and that someone was outside waiting for him to come out.

Care center officials said the buildings remain locked through a second set of doors and there was never any chance that someone from the outside could get into the facility and have access to those living and working inside.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

