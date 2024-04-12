Watch Now
Cincinnati police arrested 30-year-old man for fatal hit-and-run in Westwood

Posted at 4:47 PM, Apr 12, 2024
CINCINNATI — A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Westwood in March, Cincinnati police said.

Roemello Ford was arrested for a March 3 hit-and-run along Queen City Avenue.

Around 4:20 a.m. on March 3, officers responded to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a person. Police said they found a man with serious injuries near the intersection of Queen City Avenue and Gehrum Lane.

The man was transported to UC Medical Center where he later died, police said. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office identified the man as Mitchell Davis.

Police did not specify what charges will be brought against Ford.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

