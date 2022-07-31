Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 shelter animals from flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 100 animals from shelters in Eastern Kentucky have been transported to the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) due to the flooding.

13 dogs and 36 cats came from the Floyd County Animal Shelter in Prestonburg. In contrast, 24 dogs and 30 cats came from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard.

All the animals were up for adoption before the flooding. The humane society transported them to the Sam Swope Pet Treatment and Lifesaving Center, KHS' Sam Swope Pet Retreat in Jeffersontown, and KHS Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville.

The humane society reported that all animals are currently being medically assessed. They will remain at these locations until they are ready for adoption or fostering. They are also providing financial aid to KRRAS to help transport more animals outside the region and have already delivered supplies to the other shelters.

KHS Vice President of Animal Welfare Karen Koenig said they expect many more animals to come to shelters from being lost or injured by the floods. It is also common for many families to surrender their pets when struggling with an aftermath of a natural disaster.

"By taking in the animals that were in their shelters before the flooding KHS is helping make room for them to focus on their community and reunite lost pets with their families," said Koenig.

KHS is asking the local community to adopt or foster pets to clear out local shelters already at capacity at the humane society and Louisville Metro Animal Services so more can be brought in from Eastern Kentucky.