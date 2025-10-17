CFD: 15 adults, 13 children displaced in Westwood apartment fire

CINCINNATI — 28 people, including 13 children, were displaced from their homes after an apartment fire in Westwood Friday, the Cincinnati Fire Department said.

CFD said the Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center received calls for a fire at a Westwood apartment building just after 3 p.m. Friday. The building is located at 3482 Hazelwood Ave.

Upon arrival, a working fire was found on the first floor of an occupied family unit with smoke showing, CFD said.

Several occupants were seen evacuating the building, according to CFD.

Companies, including a total of 46 firefighters, extinguished the fire and searched the building. Two adults and one child were rescued from inside and taken to the hospital for evaluation, CFD said.

Smoke detectors were present in the building and were working to alert residents of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Cincinnati Fire Investigation Unit, and the Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.