Prosecutor: West Price Hill woman accused of punching, biting, strangling 13-year-old

CINCINNATI — A West Price Hill woman has been arrested and faces several charges after prosecutors said she assaulted a 13-year-old child, who suffered a fracture, according to an announcement from the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

Police arrested 29-year-old Adriana Napier and charged her with endangering children, felonious assault, strangulation and domestic violence. Napier pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning.

According to prosecutors, on January 16 at a home in West Price Hill, Napier "became upset with a 13-year-old after the child did not do household chores."

Napier then hit the child with a belt and curtain rod, causing multiple injuries, including a fracture, prosecutors said. Napier also allegedly punched, bit and strangled the child, according to prosecutors.

The child ran from the house, and a neighbor contacted emergency services, prosecutors said. The child was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital for treatment.

According to court records, Judge Alan Triggs ruled Napier would be given an "own recognizance" bond, meaning she is not being held in jail on a monetary bond. However, she is scheduled for an arraignment on March 27, so that bond could change.

"The allegations in this case are deeply disturbing and reflect a level of violence that no child should ever experience," Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said in a press release. "We will pursue these charges aggressively and seek accountability. I commend the neighbor who took action to protect the child."

If convicted on all charges, Napier could face up to 15 years in prison.