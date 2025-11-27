'Ungodly sight' | Hamilton's blighted property plan shows early success, officials say there's more work to do

HAMILTON, Ohio — Since Hamilton initiated an aggressive program to eliminate and rehabilitate blighted properties in town, 88% of the worst-rated structures in town have either been leveled or brought up to an average or above-average quality, according to a report recently delivered to Hamilton City Council.

Hamilton Strategy and Personnel Executive Director Brandon Saurber said the city began with an analysis of all 21,600 structures in the city, rating each building on a scale from A through F.

In 2021, 465 structures received a D grade and 35 received an F, with most being concentrated in the Jefferson, Riverview/2nd Ward, North End, East End, Lindenwald, Dayton Lane, Armondale and Prospect Hill neighborhoods.

In 2025, only 52 D-rated properties and 10 F-rated properties remained.

"It's been incredible," Saurber said.

Saurber said the city originally looked to replicate a program implemented in Sandusky, Ohio, by officials in 2015 involving new code legislation, partnerships with area non-profits and enforcement of penalties to ensure properties were improved rather than demolished.

"Our first goal, especially in a housing crisis, is to see these properties improved, not removed," Saurber told us.

Each year, Saurber said city workers have been evaluating the C-rated properties to ensure they weren't "playing whack-a-mole" with average structures falling into disrepair.

"While there were some that fell off into the D category here and there, there were five or six times as many Cs that improved than decreased," Saurber said.

Saurber told us the final 10% or so of properties would be the hardest to improve, since they're often in legal limbo or major projects.

He pointed to the old woolen mill at the corner of Pleasant Avenue and Williams Avenue as a large project that needed significant work, but said he has confidence that new developers can bring the building back to good condition.

Neighbor Christina Seward said the building couldn't be improved fast enough.

"It's an ungodly sight," she told us. "Some of it fell off and actually hit one of our neighbors' trucks. So, that was a whole thing."

Saurber said it would take continued pressure from city staff and additional support from those on council to finish improving the city's "worst properties."

We asked Hamilton City Councilman Michael Ryan if he thinks the job can be completed.

"I really do because what we have right now is working," Ryan said.

The councilman said that, while the proactive approach by city workers has been part of the solution, people living in town would be key to finishing the job.

Ryan encouraged anyone noticing a nearby property slipping into disrepair to call 311 and report it before it becomes a major problem.