3 West Price Hill schools cleared after lockdown over possible threat

CINCINNATI — Police have given the all-clear after three West Price Hill schools were placed on lockdown following a reported shooting threat.

Officers with CPD's District 3 confirmed that Elder and Seton high schools were on lockdown after an alleged threat. Both schools sit right next to each other off of Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill. Police said nearby St. Lawrence on Carson Avenue was also placed on lockdown.

The details of the threat are unclear at this time. However, Elder High School confirmed to WCPO that they have been given the all-clear.