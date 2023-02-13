Man arrested for fatal October shooting that left man dead in a car with a child

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man they said fatally shot 33-year-old Ashton Penn, leaving him dead with a child inside of a vehicle in West Price Hill in October.

On October 17, 2022, police were called to Sunset Avenue in West Price Hill around 11:15 a.m. for a report of a man shot. When they got there, police found Penn dead inside of a car; police also said they removed a child from the vehicle and put them in the custody of family.

Police said the child was unharmed and didn't elaborate on the child's age.

On February 10, CPD said, with the help of the Fugitive Apprehension Squad, they arrested 22-year-old Lorenzo Cobb in connection with the homicide.