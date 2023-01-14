CPD: Woman hospitalized after smart watch alerts first responders of crash

CINCINNATI — One woman is in the hospital after police said she crashed her car into another vehicle head-on in West Price Hill Friday evening.

Cincinnati police said they received an alert from a smart watch due to the force of the crash. An initial investigation found the woman hit a parked car before crossing into another lane and hitting a vehicle head-on near the intersection of Rapid Run Road and Covedale Avenue. Police said they believe she was having a medical episode.

Police said a bystander was doing CPR when officers arrived at the scene. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

One person in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.