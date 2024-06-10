CFD: Man arrested for arson hours after trying to set fire to west side business

CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested and now faces a charge of arson after he allegedly tried to set fire to a family-owned business on Cincinnati's west side, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

CFD said 36-year-old Robert Justice now faces one count of Arson to Private Property, which is a fourth-degree felony.

According to fire officials, just after midnight on the morning of June 10, Justice tried to set fire to Bob's Drive Thru and Sunoco on West 8th Street in West Price Hill using a flammable liquid. He then used an open flame to set the rear garage door of the business on fire, CFD officials said. The business was closed at the time.

The fire self-extinguished, but the damage it caused was discovered later that morning when the business opened for the day, CFD said. Fire and police were called to investigate.

The business sustained smoke and fire damage that will cost over $1,000 to fix, fire officials said.

CFD did not say how officials determined Justice was the person who allegedly set the fire, but they said his arrest happened within hours of the fire itself being set.