West Price Hill shooting leaves 33-year-old dead; Police searching for suspects

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was killed in West Price Hill.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, three officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 4400 block of Guerley Road at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

That location is near Rapid Run Park.

At the scene, police found a gray car and Dimitri Harvill, who was suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Harvill was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

Police say several guns were recovered from the scene, and the suspects fled in a vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.