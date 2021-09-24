Two Cincinnati children have been injured by stray bullets this week

CINCINNATI — A stray bullet struck a 10-year-old West End boy tucked in his bed Thursday night, according to his parents.

His father, Leon Coleman, broke down in tears on Friday afternoon.

“You really don't feel it until it's your kid," he said. "I have seen other kids get shot, and I feel for their parents. I wonder how their parents doing. Now, I know how their parents doing. They’re tore up like daddy and his mommy tore up."

The bullets came from outside the house, according to police. The boy's mother, Keameasha Cornist, said he was in bed watching YouTube videos when he got hit.

"He's 10 years old in his bedroom, minding his business, being a kid," Cornist said.

Police believe someone started firing a gun between the apartments and two bullets flew through the family’s wall.

A similar scenario unfolded in the Villages of Roll Hill on Tuesday.

Police said two groups fired guns while fighting outside, and bullets flew through an 11-year-old boy’s room. One of them grazed his leg as he played video games.

“These kids are getting hurt younger and younger, day by day,” said Cornist.

The latest case marks 296 shootings in Cincinnati so far this year.