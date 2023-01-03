Teen charged as an adult in 2022 fatal shooting that killed 15-year-old

CINCINNATI — A teenager arrested for fatally shooting 15-year-old Jerome Lipscomb III in May 2022 will be tried as an adult, according to an indictment announced by Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Dashaun Jones has been indicted on one count of murder, four counts of felonious assault and one count of carrying concealed weapons. If convicted on all counts, Jones could face life in prison.

On May 29, 2022, Cincinnati police responded to Betton Street in the West End for the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found Lipscomb dead at the scene. Another victim was treated at the hospital.

Friends who said they were with Lipscomb at the time of the shooting said they'd been to Taste of Cincinnati and were walking around the area near TQL Stadium when they heard gunfire. Lipscomb and one other person were hit.

Jones was arrested and charged with the shooting in August; at that time, he was charged as a juvenile. He has since been bound over to face charges as an adult.