Police: Person shot, seriously hurt while getting off bus in West End

CINCINNATI — A person has been taken to the hospital with injuries police said are "life-threatening" after a shooting in the West End Tuesday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police said officers are still investigating and gathering information on what may have led up to the shooting, which happened near Liberty and Linn streets in the West End around 9:30 a.m.

Police have not yet released any information on a suspect.

At the scene, a WCPO crew saw police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking a portion of Liberty Street near the intersection.

Inside the crime scene tape, a Metro bus was parked at a bus stop. Cincinnati police told us the victim was shot while they were getting off the bus at that stop.

WCPO has a crew at the scene working to learn more. We will update this story as more information becomes available.