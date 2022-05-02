Troopers investigate fiery crash involving teens in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Officials in Warren County said firefighters, EMS units and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a serious crash Sunday night.

The crash happened at State Route 28 and Morrow Rossburg Road.

Troopers on scene said the 17-year old driver of a silver Honda ran a stop sign and struck a maroon Chrysler 200 which was going east on SR 28.

Four people were hurt in the crash. One of the injured was a 16-year old passenger in the Honda, who was flown by UC Health Air Care to the hospital.

The remaining three patients were taken to Bethesda North Hospital.

Photos posted to the Goshen Township Fire & Ems Staton 18 Facebook page showed a car engulfed in flames at the scene.

Officials said the intersection was closed Sunday night while troopers investigated the crash.

The road reopened shortly after 11:30 p.m.