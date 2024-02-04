VIDEO: SUV driver crashes into vehicle, drives into building in Reading

READING, Ohio — The driver of a SUV crashed into another vehicle before driving into a building in Reading on Sunday.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. along Reading Road and was captured by nearby security cameras.

A tan-colored sedan attempts to turn left out of a gas station parking lot but is t-boned by a white SUV. That SUV then veers off and into a nearby house along Reading Road.

Watch the full security video of the crash:

Reading crash

Reading police did not say if either of the drivers were injured in the crash or if there was significant damage to the house that was hit.

They also didn't say if speed or impairment is a factor in the crash.